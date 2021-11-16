Why Ammo Inc. Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of ammunition manufacturer Ammo Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) were down by 3.4% through 3 p.m. EST Tuesday, even though the company slightly beat expectations on earnings in its fiscal 2022 second quarter.

For the period, which ended Sept. 30, analysts had forecast that Ammo would report $0.10 per share for the quarter, but it actually earned $0.11 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That profit of $0.11 per share, by the way, was a whole lot better than the $0.05 per share that it lost in the year-ago period. Moreover, sales continued to rush ahead like a runaway train, rising 408% year over year to $61 million -- and with gross profit margins rising an astonishing 3,230 basis points, Ammo had no trouble earning a profit this time around.

Management confirmed that "momentum remains very strong across our entire business" and that, indeed, business even "accelerated in the second quarter with Ammunition revenue increasing 360%."

Now what

Accordingly, management was able to raise its guidance for the balance of fiscal 2022. It now predicts that revenues will be approximately $250 million for the fiscal year, and that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will hit $80 million.

However, this was no more than Wall Street was already looking for -- and maybe even a bit less. According to the latest data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, analysts are forecasting sales of $250 million, and EBITDA of more than $89 million.

Thus, the upshot: While Ammo beat expectations easily in its fiscal second quarter, it appears on course to miss Wall Street's current outlook for the next couple of quarters. Call it a hunch, but I suspect this is why the stock is down Tuesday.

10 stocks we like better than AMMO, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMMO, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.