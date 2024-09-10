Why Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Amkor Technology (AMKR) reached $28.84, with a +0.56% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

The the stock of chip packaging and test services provider has fallen by 8.78% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.50, showcasing a 7.41% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.84 billion, up 0.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $6.51 billion, indicating changes of +5.48% and +0.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Amkor Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.7.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

