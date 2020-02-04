Why Amicus Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of rare-disease specialist Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) are marching higher today. Specifically, the drugmaker's stock is up by 10% as of 12:45 p.m. EST.

What's driving this double-digit rally today? The biotech's shares are jumping in response to a noteworthy upgrade from Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Eliana Merle. The big-ticket item is that Merle's forward-looking price target of $20 per share implies a whopping 124% upside potential -- that is, relative to where the biotech's stock closed on Monday.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Prior to today's hefty rally, Amicus' stock was clearly stuck in a rut. Weighed down by concerns over a rival Pompe disease treatment from French drug giant Sanofi and an already-rich valuation, Amicus' stock had been slowly losing ground since the end of the first quarter of 2019. In short, investors were growing increasingly concerned that Amicus' sky-high valuation may not be justified. Cantor, for its part, apparently doesn't think the biotech's eye-popping price-to-sales ratio of 15.7 is a problem in the least.

Now what

Is it time to buy? Amicus' experimental Pompe disease treatment known as AT-GAA could one day generate upwards of $2 billion in sales. So, if that line holds true, the biotech's stock should not only double from current levels, but it could easily triple in value within a few short years. As such, it might indeed be worthwhile to take a flier on this top orphan drug stock on the heels of this overwhelmingly positive analyst upgrade.

10 stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amicus Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.