Markets
AMGN

Why Amgen Stock Wilted on Wednesday

February 01, 2023 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

The stock of veteran biotech Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) was looking a little tired on Wednesday. The company's shares fell more than 2% in price, "thanks" to fourth-quarter results that didn't put smiles on investors' faces. In contrast to gloomy Amgen, the S&P 500 index ticked up by slightly more than 1%.

So what

For its fourth quarter of 2022, Amgen's revenue amounted to just under $6.84 billion, which was down marginally from the same period the previous year. There was a greater difference in non-GAAP (adjusted) net income -- this fell by 11% across the one-year stretch to slightly more than $2.2 billion, or $4.09 per share.

On average, analysts tracking Amgen stock were estimating that the company would book $6.74 billion on the top line. Their collective estimate for adjusted net income was $4.09, matching reality.

Amgen is a sprawling biotech, with many approved products and quite a wide pipeline. Standout commercialized drugs for the biotech during the quarter included osteoporosis treatment Prolia, which saw its sales climb 14% year over year to set an all-time quarterly record of $992 million. Other encouraging increases were notched by cardiovascular drug Repatha (up 22% to $333 million) and another osteoporosis treatment, Evenity (57% higher to $225 million, a new record).

Now what

But investors want overall growth for Amgen, and that didn't happen during the quarter. Compounding that, the company proffered full-year 2023 guidance of $26 billion to $27 billion in revenue, and per-share, adjusted net profit of $17.40 to $18.60. The former fell short of the average analyst projection of $27.3 billion for revenue, while the latter barely contains the prognosticators' $18.33 estimate.

Amgen's guidance does not include the results of Horizon Therapeutics, which it agreed to acquire last December in a nearly $28 billion deal.

10 stocks we like better than Amgen
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amgen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.