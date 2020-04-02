Markets
AMGN

Why Amgen Stock Sailed Through March Without a Scratch

Contributor
George Budwell The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

While the broader markets took a historic beating during the month of March, shares of the biotech heavyweight Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) actually gained a modest 1.5% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

To put the biotech's monthly performance into the proper context, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite Index, and the S&P 500 all lost more than 10% of their value in March. Amgen, in fact, was one of the only blue chip stocks to exit March in positive territory. 

A pink piggybank floating at sea in a life preserver.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Amgen's stock was likely immune to the COVID-19-induced sell-off over the course of March for three core reasons:

  1. Over the first two months of the year, Amgen's stock had already lost a jaw-dropping 17.1% of its value, which essentially erased a full year's worth of gains and transformed the company into a strong value play. 
  2. Early on in March, Amgen announced that it didn't anticipate any major disruptions to its global supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, shareholders shouldn't fret about potential shortages of top-selling drugs. 
  3. With an annualized dividend yield of 3.16% and a resilient revenue stream, Amgen was probably a top pick by investors on the hunt for a safe haven during last month's marketwide downturn. 

Now what

As the COVID-19 pandemic isn't expected to peter out for at least another two full months, investors will definitely want to rotate into high-quality companies that pay a solid dividend and that can still earn money in this unprecedented environment. Amgen, for its part, ticks off both of these all-important boxes. As such, investors can probably expect a repeat performance from this blue chip biotech stock in April and beyond.  

10 stocks we like better than Amgen
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amgen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular