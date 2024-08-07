Why Amgen Stock Is Down Today Despite Solid Q2 Results

By no means were Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) second-quarter numbers "bad." Revenue for most of its core drugs was up year over year, and the slight earnings dip is the predictable result of rising expenses. The pharmaceutical company's outlook remains optimistic as well.

Yet, S&P Global Market Intelligence data indicates Amgen shares are down 5.9% as of 12:46 p.m. ET today. The prompt for the sell-off is mostly an earnings miss, but the actual driver of the sizable setback is arguably a trading crowd that's become quick to presume the worst.

Despite the stock's setback, Amgen's doing fine

Drugmaker Amgen reported revenue of $8.39 billion for the three-month stretch ending in June, up 20% year over year and slightly topping expectations. Not counting the acquisition of Horizon Pharma in October of last year, revenue grew 5% on a 10% uptick in volume led by cholesterol drug Repatha and osteoporosis treatment Prolia.

Per-share profits, however, fell from $5.00 a year earlier to $4.97 during Q2 of this year, roughly in line with consensus estimates.

Looking ahead, Amgen now expects full-year revenue of between $32.8 billion and $33.8 billion to generate per-share operating profits of between $19.10 and $20.10. That's near where the company guided with its first-quarter report and in line with analyst calls for earnings of $19.51 per share on $33.1 billion in sales.

The market simply wanted more.

Use the opportunity

The knee-jerk response is understandable, particularly given that Amgen shares reached a record high just earlier this month and were ripe for profit-taking. The market's recent upheavals aren't helping any either, spurring investors to think and react defensively to even the smallest hints of trouble.

This particular pullback, however, is neither unusual nor concerning to would-be investors. Plenty of bullish catalysts are on the horizon for this pharmaceutical company, like the continued integration and development of Horizon's pipeline and portfolio and the ongoing development of the weight-loss drug MariTide.

Although MariTide's only in mid-stage trials now, it's a compelling alternative and prospective competitor to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound. More importantly to interested investors, MariTide could be Amgen's entry into a weight-loss drug market Morgan Stanley believes could grow to be worth more than $100 billion per year by 2030.

If you were waiting for the right time to step into a new stake in Amgen, this is arguably it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amgen right now?

Before you buy stock in Amgen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amgen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,800!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.