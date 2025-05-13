Why Ametek (AME) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you assessed how the international operations of Ametek (AME) performed in the quarter ended March 2025? For this maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Our review of AME's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.73 billion, marking a decrease of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting AME's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in AME's International Revenues

Asia generated $330.04 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 19.06% of the total. This represented a surprise of -9.34% compared to the $364.04 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia accounted for $383.76 million (21.78%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $348.24 million (20.06%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Other foreign countries contributed $169.12 million in revenue, making up 9.76% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million, this meant a surprise of +6.83%. Looking back, Other foreign countries contributed $170.49 million, or 9.68%, in the previous quarter, and $163.05 million, or 9.39%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

European Union countries accounted for 13.66% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $236.65 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -12.42%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $270.22 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, European Union countries contributed $251.7 million (14.29%) and $257.23 million (14.82%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $68.62 million came from United Kingdom during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.96%. This represented a surprise of +10.38% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $62.17 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $58.7 million, or 3.33%, and $54.9 million, or 3.16%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Ametek, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.74 billion, reflecting an increase of 0.5% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Asia is anticipated to contribute 21.1% or $367.5 million, Other foreign countries 9% or $156.74 million, European Union countries 14.5% or $253.18 million and United Kingdom 3.5% or $60.24 million.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $7.09 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 2.1% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia, Other foreign countries, European Union countries and United Kingdom are projected to be 21.2% ($1.5 billion), 9% ($638.05 million), 14.9% ($1.05 billion) and 3.4% ($243.06 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

In Conclusion

The dependency of Ametek on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Ametek holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing Ametek's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 11.2%, against an upturn of 9.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Ametek among its entities, has appreciated by 11.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 2.3% versus the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 6.8% over the same period.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.