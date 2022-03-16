Why Americans Need to Brace for Higher Utility Costs

American budgets have been hit hard with high inflation and all-time-high oil prices. According to new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor, consumer prices are up by 7.9% in the last 12 months. Energy prices have increased dramatically due to the situation in Ukraine, with gas prices up 38%. As a result, utility prices are surging, and electric bills are expected to remain high.

Natural gas and coal price increases

Currently natural gas and coal generate more than half of U.S. power. Natural gas prices have soared by 70% from a year ago, and the price of coal by about 459%. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of oil to global markets, and the second-largest crude oil exporter (behind Saudi Arabia).

As the U.S. places sanctions on Russian fuel, and with more than half of energy usage coming from natural gas and coal, utility costs are expected to remain high. Americans typically use less electricity in the spring, with milder weather than in winter or summer. However, utility costs are likely to remain elevated due to rising fuel costs, high inflation, supply issues, and the current situation in Ukraine.

What options do Americans have?

The global energy crisis has combined with high inflation to force American families to make tough financial decisions as their budgets are squeezed. Lower-income families can see a disproportionate impact on their finances since they have less disposable income.

Using a budgeting app might help you find some extra ways to save. If gas is a big expense in your household, you might want to look into a credit card with cash back rewards for gas purchases. You can also look at ways to reduce the amount of energy you use. Simple tips such as unplugging small appliances and electronics not in use and turning off lights when leaving a room can at least help offset the increase in energy costs. Given that high utility costs seem here to stay, take the opportunity to look at your personal finances and plan for the future.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.