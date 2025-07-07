Why American Water Works (AWK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Headquartered in Camden, American Water Works (AWK) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 12.5% so far this year. The water utility is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.83 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.36%. This compares to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.57% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.52%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.31 is up 10.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, American Water Works has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.22%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. American Water Works's current payout ratio is 56%, meaning it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AWK is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.71 per share, with earnings expected to increase 5.94% from the year ago period.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AWK presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

