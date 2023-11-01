Why American Water Works (AWK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

American Water Works in Focus

Based in Camden, American Water Works (AWK) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -22.81%. The water utility is paying out a dividend of $0.71 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.41% compared to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.35% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.76%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.83 is up 10.2% from last year. American Water Works has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.54%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. American Water Works's current payout ratio is 59%. This means it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AWK is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $4.80 per share, with earnings expected to increase 6.43% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AWK is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

