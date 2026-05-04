Why American Tower (AMT) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Did you analyze how American Tower (AMT) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this wireless communications infrastructure company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining AMT's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $2.74 billion, increasing 6.8% year over year. Now, let's delve into AMT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in AMT's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, Latin America contributed $480 million in revenue, making up 17.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $404.64 million, this meant a surprise of +18.62%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $438 million, or 16%, in the previous quarter, and $399 million, or 15.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe accounted for 9.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $261 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.34%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $252.56 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $248 million (9.1%) and $213 million (8.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower to report a total revenue of $2.71 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Latin America and Europe are predicted to be 15.1%, and 9.8%, corresponding to amounts of $410.09 million, and $265.64 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $10.89 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 2.3% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Latin America and Europe are projected to be 15.1% ($1.64 billion), and 9.7% ($1.05 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

In Conclusion

American Tower's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, American Tower has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 4.5%, against an upturn of 10% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Finance sector, which counts American Tower among its entities, has appreciated by 5.6%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 6% versus the S&P 500's 4.4% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 1.6% over the same period.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.