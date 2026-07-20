Why American Tower (AMT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

American Tower (AMT) closed at $167.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Tower in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.71, signifying a 4.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.71 billion, up 3.09% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.97 per share and a revenue of $10.91 billion, indicating changes of +1.95% and +2.53%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, American Tower is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note American Tower's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.91.

It's also important to note that AMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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