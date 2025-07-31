Markets
AMSC

Why American Superconductor Rocketed Higher Today

July 31, 2025 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by Billy Duberstein for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) rallied 27.4% on Thursday as of 12:24 p.m. ET.

American Superconductor is an interesting company that sells power routing equipment and software, which enables power distributors and customers to control the flow of electrical current as it transmits electricity between the grid and power producers or end customers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Last night's earnings report shows the company is clearly benefiting from activity related to artificial intelligence (AI) data center growth.

Booming revenue shows a strong data center capex cycle

In its first fiscal quarter, AMSC saw revenue surge 80.9% year-over-year to $72.3 million, while adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) EPS more than tripled to $0.30, with both figures handily beating analyst expectations.

In the release, AMSC CEO Daniel P. McGahn noted:

Strength in the semiconductor market -- driven by growing demand for applications such as artificial intelligence and data centers -- contributed to our momentum, while bookings and backlog remained steady. These results highlight our continued progress in scaling the business, diversifying revenue streams, and driving outstanding financial performance.

Power lines over a photo of an illuminated city.

Image source: Getty Images.

A soft guide didn't seem to affect sentiment

Even though revenue and earnings boomed last quarter, management only guided for $65 million to $70 million in revenue, and adjusted EPS of $0.14, which would be a slight sequential decline. Still, investors appear to be looking through that quarter-to-quarter lumpiness to a larger picture of AI-powered growth over the longer term.

While AMSC is a very interesting company with promising technology, investors should be careful chasing AMSC stock, given that the company sells mostly hardware, and its valuation is now over 100 times this year's adjusted earnings estimates.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Superconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in American Superconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Superconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.