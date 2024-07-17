Why American States Water (AWR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

American States Water in Focus

American States Water (AWR) is headquartered in San Dimas, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of -1.47% since the start of the year. The water and electric utility is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.43 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.17%. This compares to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.19% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.53%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.72 is up 3.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, American States Water has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.61%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. American States Water's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for AWR for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.01 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.61%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AWR is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

