Why American International Group (AIG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

American International Group in Focus

Based in New York, American International Group (AIG) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -6.51%. The insurer is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.36 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.44%. This compares to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.3% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.44 is up 12.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, American International Group has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.68%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. American International Group's current payout ratio is 26%. This means it paid out 26% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AIG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $6.41 per share, with earnings expected to increase 40.88% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AIG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

