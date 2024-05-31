Why Is American International Group (AIG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for American International Group (AIG). Shares have added about 0.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is American International Group due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

AIG Beats on Q1 Earnings on Lower Costs, Approves Dividend Hike

American International Group reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% year over year.



Operating revenues amounted to $12.5 billion, which inched up 0.8% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6%.



The results were driven by Commercial Lines strength, which, in turn, was aided by favorable underwriting results and a decline in catastrophe losses. Strong contributions from the Life and Retirement unit, and solid investment results, coupled with a falling expense level, also contributed to the upside. However, the upside was partly offset by changes implemented in the insurance structure that inflicted adversities on net premiums written of the General Insurance segment.

Quarterly Operational Update

Premiums of $8.2 billion declined 3.7% year over year in the quarter but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.8 billion and our estimate of $7.9 billion. Total net investment income advanced 11% year over year to $3.9 billion, attributable to increased income from fixed maturity securities and loans resulting from rising reinvestment rates. The metric beat the consensus mark of $3.79 billion and our estimate of $3.88 billion.



Total benefits, losses and expenses fell 6.1% year over year to $10.5 billion, lower than our estimate of $11.1 billion. The year-over-year decline came on the back of lower policyholder benefits and losses incurred, and amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.



Adjusted return on common equity of AIG was 9.3%, which improved 60 basis points (bps) year over year.

Segmental Performances

General Insurance

The segment recorded net premiums written of $4.5 billion, which plunged 35% year over year due to softness in Financial Lines as a result of continued underwriting discipline and alteration in reinsurance structure coupled with weaker contributions from Global Specialty and Financial Lines. The metric fell short of our estimate of $4.9 billion.



Yet, underwriting income of $596 million rose 19% year over year for the unit on the back of strong contributions from North America Personal Insurance, and International Commercial and Personal Insurance lines. The metric surpassed our estimate of $517.9 million. Catastrophe losses plunged 59.8% year over year to $106 million. The combined ratio of 89.8% improved 210 bps year over year, attributable to an improved loss ratio.



Adjusted pre-tax income grew 9% year over year to $1.36 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion and our estimate of $1.29 billion. Favorable underwriting results and higher net investment income benefited the metric.

Life & Retirement

Premiums and fees advanced 6% year over year to $3.1 billion in the first quarter. Premiums and deposits of $10.7 billion increased 2% year over year. Premiums in the segment were aided by strength in Fixed Annuities and Institutional Markets businesses.



Adjusted revenues rose 10.2% year over year to $5.9 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.3 billion and our estimate of $5.5 billion.



The unit’s adjusted pre-tax income of $991 million improved 12% year over year on the back of a rise in base portfolio spread income, higher fee income and expense efficiencies. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $996 million and our estimate of $1 billion.

Financial Position (As of Mar 31, 2024)

AIG exited the first quarter with a cash balance of $1.8 billion, which dropped 15.7% from the 2023-end level. Total assets of $544.1 billion inched up 0.9% from the figure at 2023 end.



Short and long-term debt amounted to $19.3 billion, which slipped 2.4% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2023.



Total equity of $49.1 billion fell 4.3% from the 2023-end level. Total debt to total capital was 28.1% at the first-quarter end, which improved 400 bps year over year.



Adjusted book value per share grew 3% year over year to $77.79.

Capital Deployment Update

AIG rewarded shareholders to the tune of share repurchase worth $1.7 billion, and distributed common and preferred dividends of $250 million.



Management also authorized an increase of up to $10 billion in AIG’s share buyback authorization, which has been effective from the very beginning of May 2024. It also announced a quarterly dividend hike of 11%. The increased dividend, amounting to 40 cents per common share, indicates the second straight year of declaring 10%-plus dividend hikes.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, American International Group has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, American International Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

American International Group belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Another stock from the same industry, CNO Financial (CNO), has gained 3.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2024.

CNO reported revenues of $1.16 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares with $0.51 a year ago.

CNO is expected to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +35.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for CNO. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

