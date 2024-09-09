Why American Express Is Trading Higher Today

Shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded approximately 4% higher as of 1:30 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the market tried to claw back some of the losses incurred last week when the broader benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.7% and suffered its worst week since March of 2023. While there was no specific news about the company today, there are a few reasons to explain the movement.

Keeping an eye on the economy

As a company operating in the lending and credit card space, American Express is a cyclical stock that's going to be impacted by trends in the economy. Last week, economic data hinted that the economy might be deteriorating more quickly than expected, calling into question a soft-landing scenario.

The U.S. economy also added fewer jobs than expected in August. Unemployment remained steady, but fears of a weaker labor market are going to impact a credit card company that underwrites loans and credit that's heavily based on monthly income.

Still, I think the market was likely oversold last week, and American Express saw its stock fall around 5.6%. Given that American Express fell significantly last week, it was more likely to participate in the recovery today.

Additionally, Citigroup's CFO Mark Mason said at an industry conference this morning that he still foresees a soft-landing scenario as interest rates come down. Citigroup is a major bank and credit card lender, so it's good for the industry to see a major C-suite executive reaffirm positive sentiment.

Is AmEx Stock a Buy?

American Express has been a great stock to hold for decades and is now the second-largest position in Berkshire Hathaway's massive equities portfolio. Warren Buffett himself has called the brand "special."

The other good thing about the company is that it caters largely to higher-income customers, who tend to be more resilient during a recession. American Express also has a large payments business that gives it good revenue diversity.

The company's stock currently trades for 19x forward earnings, so there may be cheaper entry points in the future. However, the company continues to be a great long-term buy-and-hold stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,099!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Bram Berkowitz has a position in Citigroup. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.