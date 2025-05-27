Why American Express Stock Jumped Today

Shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) jumped on Tuesday. The company's stock rose 3% by the time the market closed. The move up comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) jumped 2% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) jumped 2.5%.

Shares of the credit card giant jumped after May's consumer confidence report showed consumers' attitudes were much rosier than expected.

A positive report

Released today, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May showed sentiment has reversed course. The 98 rating was up from April's 85.7 and is the first time the index ticked up in months after President Trump hit pause on a global trade war.

Stephanie Guichard, senior economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board, said:

Consumer confidence improved in May after five consecutive months of decline. The rebound was already visible before the May 12 U.S.-China trade deal, but gained momentum afterwards. The monthly improvement was largely driven by consumer expectations as all three components of the Expectations Index -- business conditions, employment prospects, and future income -- rose from their April lows.

Amex is inflation-resistant

The news that consumer confidence was up helped boost American Express stock, as the company is heavily dependent on consumer spending habits. The company, a longtime favorite of Warren Buffett, is a solid pick among the competition. As both a bank and a payment network, its vertical integration provides it certain advantages, and unlike the companies actually producing or selling products to consumers, its margins aren't pressured by inflation.

Of course, the real threat is a major slowdown of consumer spending, but if that happens, there are few companies that would be untouched.

