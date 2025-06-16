Why American Express Stock Bumped Higher on Monday

With news of upcoming changes to its most popular product, American Express (NYSE: AXP) was a winner on the stock market as the trading week began. The company's shares increased more than 2% in value on Monday, more than double the 0.9% percentage gain of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Polishing the Platinum

Before market open, AmEx announced a series of major updates to its premium Platinum Card, a bonus-packed card that is its No. 1 product.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The catch is, that won't occur right away. AmEx said in a fairly brief press release that more details would be forthcoming in the fall. It did not provide more detail.

In fact, detail was quite sparse in the press release. The payment card giant didn't get specific at all regarding changes and adjustments to its popular Member Rewards program.

It only went as far as to quote its group president of U.S. consumer services Howard Grosfield as saying, "We're going to take these cards to a new level, not only in what they offer in travel, dining, and lifestyle benefits, but also in how they look and feel, to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The power of perks

AmEx did, however, offer a few clues within its communication.

In the travel sphere, it boasted that qualifying card "members" can potentially access more than 1,550 airport lounges throughout the world. More are on the way; the company said it will open its Centurion Lounges in airports located in Newark, New Jersey; Salt Lake City, Utah; and across the Pacific Ocean in Tokyo. It's likely the company will spruce up at least a few existing lounges, too.

Management also touted AmEx's continued investment in dining and hotel options, so we can imagine the company boosting these offerings for cardholders as well.

The credit card space is becoming ever more competitive, with issuers scrambling to offer more and better perks. This is AmEx's wheelhouse, and as the master of perks, it's comforting to see the company still considers them a priority.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.