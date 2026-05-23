Why American Express Is Still a Top Buffett Stock After All These Years

Key Points

American Express is the second-largest stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

The conglomerate has owned the credit card payment company for decades.

American Express benefits from a strong brand that attracts high-spend customers.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

Every quarter, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires institutional investors with over $100 million in assets to list exactly what U.S. publicly traded stocks they own, how many shares they hold, and the total dollar amount of those positions.

One company that investors follow religiously is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB). Investors have finally caught a glimpse of what Berkshire bought and sold during the first quarter. The conglomerate trimmed several stocks from its portfolio, but its top three holdings remained steady: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

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American Express is a quintessential Warren Buffett investment that Berkshire Hathaway has owned for decades, and there's one major reason why it remains a top holding after all these years.

American Express boasts a strong economic moat

In Q1, Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire stake in both Visa and Mastercard but continued to hold American Express.

What separates American Express from its competitors is that it operates a closed-loop payments network, meaning it is the card issuer and network processor, and also holds and services its own credit card loans. This enables American Express to earn both network fees from transactions and interest income on its loans.

Another advantage for American Express is its successful branding targeted toward high-net-worth, high-spend individuals. The company positions itself as a luxury card and offers customers rewards and benefits to reflect this. Benefits like Centurion Lounges, concierge services, and early access to ticket sales reinforce its status as a premium brand, rather than just a payment method.

As a result, American Express cardholders spend significantly more per transaction than users of other networks. In 2024, the average Amex transaction was $150, compared to roughly $94 for Mastercard and $91 for Visa.

Because Amex brings high-spending customers to the table, merchants are often willing to pay higher merchant discount rates to access its customer base. On top of that, it generates substantial revenue from annual card fees, like its $695 Platinum Card.

Another benefit of this customer base is that it helps the company maintain good credit quality, allowing it to better navigate recessionary or inflationary periods. In Q1, its net charge-off rate was 2.3%. In comparison, Capital One, another major closed-loop payment network operator after its acquisition of Discover last year, reported a charge-off rate of 3.7% on its credit cards.

American Express is a resilient stock to hold for the long haul

American Express has been a staple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio since the 1990s. The company boasts an incredibly strong moat with its branding, giving it a loyal premium customer base that spends frequently and is more resilient during economic downturns.

The credit card company has consistently rewarded shareholders with dividends and stock buybacks, which have helped grow its earnings per share. For investors seeking diversification from the financial sector and stable long-term growth, American Express remains a top pick today.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Courtney Carlsen has positions in American Express, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.