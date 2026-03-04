Why American Express (AXP) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

American Express (AXP) closed the most recent trading day at $311.21, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

The stock of credit card issuer and global payments company has fallen by 11.96% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Express in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.97, signifying a 9.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $18.64 billion, showing a 9.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.5 per share and revenue of $78.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.78% and +9.01%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, American Express is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.48.

Meanwhile, AXP's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.87.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.