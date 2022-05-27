Markets
Why American Eagle Stock Flopped Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Throw another retailer onto the pile. After Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) reported its disastrous earnings Tuesday, fellow retail clothier American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported its own earnings last night, and the news isn't much better here.

Expecting profits of $0.25 per share on sales of $1.14 billion, American Eagle disappointed investors when it reported just $0.16 in earnings per share on sales of $1.06 billion -- missing on both the top and bottom lines. And now its stock is down 5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday.

So what

Give American Eagle credit, though: It fessed up to its sales miss in the second line of its earnings announcement last night, explaining that a shifting macro environment and weak consumer demand for clothing made for a challenging quarter. The company missed its sales targets, and that resulted in lower profit margins than expected, and worse profits on the bottom line.

Total sales increased only 2% year over year (although as expected, its Aerie label outperformed with 8% sales growth). Gross profit margins were pressured by higher freight costs, while operating margins took a hit from higher selling, general, and administrative expenses -- primarily high labor costs.

Per-share profits slumped 65% year over year, to the aforementioned $0.16.

A person looks askance at a red stock arrow going down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The big story in retail this quarter has been inventories: how retailers have been buying more goods to ensure they have stock to sell despite supply chain snarls -- and how inflation is raising the cost of building inventory even further. American Eagle wasn't immune, either.

Its inventories surged 46% in size in comparison to last year's first quarter, a monstrous increase given that sales only inched up 2%. And that foreshadows perhaps extreme discounting as the company works to unload stale inventory. In that regard, management promised to take "swift measures to reset inventory and expense plans for [the] second half to better align with consumer demand."

Again, management was up front about what this means for the future: "higher markdowns to clear through spring inventory, higher freight costs and the impact of the supply chain acquisitions." Management didn't give a hard and fast number for how much it expects to earn (or lose) from these measures, but one thing seems certain: If you think the first quarter was ugly, you may not want to stick around to see the second.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

