Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Was Soaring Today

Key Points American Eagle beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, helped by share buybacks.

The company is seeing traction from ad campaigns with Travis Kelce and Sydney Sweeney.

It expects positive same-store-sales growth in the second half of the year.

10 stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters ›

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) were climbing up the charts today as the teen-focused apparel retailer posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report, fueled by recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce.

After a weak first half, its guidance also called for the business to return to growth in the second half of the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the stock was up 28.4% on the news.

American Eagle takes flight

Overall comparable sales in the quarter were down 1% with 3% growth in Aerie and a 3% decline in American Eagle.

Revenue fell 1% to $1.28 billion, topping estimates at $1.24 billion. Gross margin inched up from 38.6% to 38.9%, and earnings per share rose 15%, benefiting from aggressive share buybacks, to $0.45, well ahead of the consensus at $0.20, as shares outstanding fell by 13%.

CEO Jay Schottenstein said, "We were pleased to see an improvement in the business during the second quarter driven by higher demand, lower promotions, and well-managed expenses, all of which exceeded our expectations."

What's next for American Eagle

While the second-quarter results clearly pleased the market, the real surprise seemed to be the company's outlook.

Management guided for comparable sales to increase in low single digits for both the third and fourth quarters as Schottenstein said: "The fall season is off to a positive start. Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement, and comparable sales."

If those campaigns continue their momentum, the company could top its guidance in the second half of the year.

Teen apparel retail stocks have been notoriously volatile, but things seem to be clicking for American Eagle right now, and its share buybacks look poised to pay off.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Eagle Outfitters right now?

Before you buy stock in American Eagle Outfitters, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Eagle Outfitters wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,045,818!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.