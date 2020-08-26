Markets
AEO

Why American Eagle Outfitters Is Rising Today

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) are rising 6% in morning trading Wednesday on no apparent company-specific news but with apparel retailers generally running higher.

So what

Investors may be reacting to the strong earnings report of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN), which reported a surprising profit after the market closed yesterday. American Eagle is scheduled to report its own financial results in two weeks, and the market may be thinking it could notch a performance similarly above expectations.

A smiling man pointing up in front of a rising stock arrow made of small pieces of wood

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Earlier this month, an analyst at J.P. Morgan upgraded his outlook for the retailer, saying the market was ignoring the value of American Eagle's Aerie brand, which a different analyst believes could become a $3 billion brand in a few years.

The retailer's depressed stock offered investors a lot of upside, and J.P. Morgan believes American Eagle could hit $17 per share, which is still 45% north of where it's trading even after its rally this morning.

A rising tide tends to lift all boats, so the retailer could just be benefiting from the upbeat mood surrounding apparel. Even Chico's FAS, which missed analysts' expectations for sales and losses, is seeing its stock soar today. 

Yet, easy come, easy go, and if American Eagle's own earnings don't measure up, its gains could evaporate in an instant.

10 stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Eagle Outfitters wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEO URBN CHS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular