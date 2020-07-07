Why American Eagle Outfitters, Avis Budget Group, and Groupon Stocks All Dropped 5% Today

What happened

The five-day-long stock market rally took a breather on Tuesday, with shares of consumer-facing stocks including clothier American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), rental car company Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR), and e-coupon hawker Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) falling 5%, 5.1%, and 5.3%, respectively through 3:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

Why did these three stocks in particular fall so much harder than the S&P 500 as a whole (the S&P, by the way, is only down about 0.7%)?

That's hard to say. There isn't, so far as I can tell, any particular news of note weighing on any of these three shares today -- no negative press releases, earnings warnings, or even analyst downgrades that would explain why American Eagle, Avis, or Groupon in particular should be suffering.

Image source: Getty Images.

What we do have, however, is a new report out from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warning that coronavirus is continuing to depress the economy and threatens to drive unemployment levels up to the highest levels seen since the Great Depression -- and that unemployment won't return to pre-recession levels before 2022.

Exacerbating investors' concerns on this front, the White House is apparently urging Congress toward restraint in funding its next round of stimulus spending to counteract the economy's contraction. In contrast to the trillions spent on previous rounds of stimulus, President Trump is apparently asking Congress to keep the next round of stimulus below even $1 trillion.

Now what

Absent financial assistance from the federal government, consumers without jobs -- without paychecks -- aren't likely to do a whole lot of discretionary spending until the economy pulls itself out of recession. That's something that might not happen until a coronavirus vaccine has been discovered, and proven both effective and safe.

In the meantime, investors may be thinking today that unemployed Americans are likely to cut back on their purchases of clothing, coupons for a discounted massage, an apartment-cleaning service, or a meal at a restaurant. They're almost certainly not going to be renting a lot of cars to drive on vacation.

That seems a logical way of thinking to me -- and a good reason for these stocks to be going down today.

10 stocks we like better than Groupon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Groupon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.