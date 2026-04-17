Why American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.42, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 9.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Eagle Outfitters will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.11, marking a 137.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.18 billion, indicating a 8.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AEO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $5.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.33% and +5.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. American Eagle Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means American Eagle Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that AEO has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.