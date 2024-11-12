Why American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reached $17.94, with a -1.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The teen clothing retailer's stock has dropped by 12.07% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.47, indicating a 4.08% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.31 billion, showing a 0.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

AEO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.11% and +2.46%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. As of now, American Eagle Outfitters holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.56, which means American Eagle Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AEO has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

