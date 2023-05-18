Why American Eagle (AEO) Looks Poised for Q1 Earnings Beat

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, which indicates growth of 0.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, suggesting 6.3% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter's earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



We expect fiscal first-quarter total revenues to increase 0.2% year over year to $1,057 million. The bottom line is expected to decline 1.3% to 16 cents per share.



The company reported an earnings surprise of 23.3% in the last reported quarter. It has an earnings surprise of 0.9% for the trailing four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

American Eagle has been well-placed on the back of cost-reduction efforts, strength in Aerie and a solid online show. Its Real Power Real Growth value creation plan bodes well.



The company has been gaining from continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strength across intimates, leggings, apparel, and beauty and accessories, as well as OFFLINE activewear. Also, a solid online show bodes well.



AEO has been on track with the Real Power, Real Growth value-creation plan. Its first-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from the significant progress on its Real Power Real Growth value creation plan. The plan has been driving profitability through real estate and inventory-optimization efforts, omni-channel and customer focus, and investments to improve the supply chain. The company’s efforts under the plan have been aiding the recovery of the American Eagle brand.



Moreover, American Eagle announced non-critical expense reductions, such as store payroll, corporate expenses, professional services and advertising. These actions have been resulting in SG&A leverage, which is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for the SG&A expense rate indicates a 140-basis-point year-over-year decline for the fiscal first quarter.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management predicted revenue growth of flat to an increase of low-single digits for the fiscal first quarter. The operating income is likely to remain flat year over year in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, American Eagle’s fiscal first-quarter results are likely to reflect the impacts of the tough macro environment and the continued effects of elevated freight expenses. Also, rising inflation and higher gas prices are anticipated to have acted as deterrents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for American Eagle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



American Eagle has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.81%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.21 suggests growth of 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



DICK'S top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.83 billion, indicating an increase of 4.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The consensus mark for ULTA’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a couple of cents in the past seven days to $6.81 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, which suggests an increase of 11.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Costco Wholesale COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consensus mark for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $54.6 billion, which suggests a rise of 3.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco Wholesale’s earnings has moved down 1.2% to $3.32 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates 4.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

