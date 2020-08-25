Why American Airlines is Falling on Tuesday

Shares of airline giant American Airlines AAL sunk over 4% in Tuesday morning trading after it announced it will cut 19,000 jobs in October. The stock climbed back a bit before closing down 2.23%.

Federal aid that protected those jobs during the pandemic is expiring. The original aid package set aside for airline carriers was $25 billion, but airlines and labor unions are urging lawmakers for another $25B in federal help; Congress is still trying to strike a deal on another coronavirus aid package.

American has been able to offset some involuntary cuts over the past few months by offering employees early retirements, buyouts & unpaid or partially paid leaves.

AAL is down over 54% year-to-to-date.

