Why American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine American Airlines Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is American Airlines Group worth?

Great news for investors – American Airlines Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $38.83, but it is currently trading at US$24.23 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because American Airlines Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of American Airlines Group look like?

NasdaqGS:AAL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. American Airlines Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 100%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AAL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AAL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AAL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing American Airlines Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for American Airlines Group (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in American Airlines Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.