Why American Airlines (AAL) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

American Airlines (AAL) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this world's largest airline is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For American Airlines, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.40 per share, which is a change of +37.93% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Airlines has increased 51.52% because five estimates have moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.45 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -45.28%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, six estimates have moved up for American Airlines versus two negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 21.99% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped American Airlines earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

American Airlines shares have added 11.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

