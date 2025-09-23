Why American Airlines (AAL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $12.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 5.15% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.24, signifying a 180.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.65 billion, indicating a 0.01% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and a revenue of $54.51 billion, representing changes of -77.55% and +0.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.58% higher. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.92. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.36.

We can also see that AAL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.8.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

