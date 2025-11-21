Why Amer Sports Stock Was Winning big This Week

Key Points

The sports equipment specialist delivered a beat-and-raise third quarter.

It scored big with otherwise cautious consumers during the period.

10 stocks we like better than Amer Sports ›

This week, investors were as enthusiastic about Amer Sports (NYSE: AS) as they were about their favorite teams.

On the back of a beat-and-raise quarter reported by the company, and a clutch of subsequent price target raises from analysts, it's been riding high in recent days. Amer's share price was up by over 14% week-to-date as of early afternoon Friday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A real home run quarter

Amer's third-quarter earnings release was published Tuesday morning. The company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue to just under $1.76 billion. Far more impressively, its net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) soared by 161% to $185 million, or $0.33 per share.

Those numbers topped the consensus analyst estimates, which were $1.73 billion for revenue and $0.25 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit.

Although the average American consumer has become more cautious, it's clear they still want to play sports and engage in outdoor activities (both major Amer product segments). The company's wares are also a hit overseas, particularly in Asia -- sales to the Greater China region climbed 47% higher.

Raises and upgrades

In the wake of that estimates-topping report, several analysts were quick to make bullish moves on their Amer evaluations. These generally took the form of price target raises, but one researcher -- Nomura's Jizhou Dong -- went so far as to upgrade his recommendation from neutral to buy.

To me, this is entirely understandable, as is the investor bull run. It isn't easy these days to do well as a purveyor of discretionary consumer goods, and Amer has clearly found the sweet spot. I think this stock will do especially well if the economy starts to stall or wither, since demand for its products is clearly strong despite general consumer skittishness worldwide.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amer Sports right now?

Before you buy stock in Amer Sports, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amer Sports wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $569,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,107,298!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.