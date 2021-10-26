Markets
AMD

Why AMD's and Nvidia's Stock Prices Were Up Last Week

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. These two semiconductor giants are expected to release earnings soon, and investors should watch how component shortages have affected each company's revenue. AMD reports earnings after the market closes on Oct. 27, and Nvidia reports after the market closes on Nov. 17.
  2. AMD's processors will power Nvidia's second-generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD gaming computers. This will not be the first supercomputer to show investors a combination of Nvidia's GPU and AMD's processors. In August, AMD and Nvidia were picked by Argonne National Laboratory to power its Polaris supercomputer.
  3. Currently, GeForce NOW allows subscribers to play games using Nvidia's high-performance computers, but the potential is vast. Imagine a content creator, a software developer, a game creator, or even an animation studio renting a supercomputer to work with advanced software tools.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 21, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 21, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021


Jose Najarro owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular