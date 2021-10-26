Why AMD's and Nvidia's Stock Prices Were Up Last Week

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Here are some highlights from the video.

These two semiconductor giants are expected to release earnings soon, and investors should watch how component shortages have affected each company's revenue. AMD reports earnings after the market closes on Oct. 27, and Nvidia reports after the market closes on Nov. 17. AMD's processors will power Nvidia's second-generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD gaming computers. This will not be the first supercomputer to show investors a combination of Nvidia's GPU and AMD's processors. In August, AMD and Nvidia were picked by Argonne National Laboratory to power its Polaris supercomputer. Currently, GeForce NOW allows subscribers to play games using Nvidia's high-performance computers, but the potential is vast. Imagine a content creator, a software developer, a game creator, or even an animation studio renting a supercomputer to work with advanced software tools.

