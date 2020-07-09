Why AMD Stock Was Trading Higher Today

What happened

Shares of semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading a little higher on Thursday after Bank of America encouraged investors by reiterating its buy rating for the company. The stock finished the day up 7%.

Including today's gains, AMD is a big market beater so far in 2020, up over 20% in value. But like most stock journeys, it's been anything but smooth.

AMD data by YCharts.

So what

Semiconductor stocks are controlled by the delicate balance of supply and demand. Oversupply leads to lower prices of products and a cut in production, a double whammy for a company's revenue. But there are signs pointing to an improving semiconductor cycle.

New video game consoles are set to launch later this year, and Bank of America sees this as another catalyst for semiconductor demand. That's why BofA is comfortable saying AMD is a buy with a $65 price target, implying around 15% more upside. And it seems investors are buying into that bullish sentiment.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Keep in mind that Bank of America's call isn't really material news for investors. It's true AMD will benefit from video game system launches later in 2020, but this was already known before today. Stocks will temporarily move up and down as prominent analysts voice their opinions. But things like revenue and earnings growth are what move top stocks over the long haul.

On that subject, AMD is in a better financial position right now than it was last time video game consoles launched, and it's something investors should be mindful of. The stronger footing could make this stock worth buying right now.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.