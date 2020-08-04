Why AMD Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 9.5% to a new closing high of $85.04 on Tuesday, following bullish analyst commentary and the launch of a new product.

So what

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis reiterated his buy rating on AMD's stock and boosted his target price from $86 to $95. Lipacis expects AMD to rapidly gain share in the coveted server market, due in part to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) struggles with its transition to new 7-nanometer chips. Lipacis predicts that Intel's delays will help AMD capture 30% of the server market within the next three years and as much as 50% within the next half-decade, up from about 10% today.

Advanced Micro Devices' stock hit a record high on Tuesday. Image source: Getty Images.

While Intel struggles to bring its new 7nm chips online, AMD is marching ahead. On Monday, AMD announced that its new 7nm AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's updated 27-inch iMac were available for purchase.

AMD Vice President Scott Herkelman said the following in a press release:

The new AMD GPUs offer the optimal combination of compute performance, energy efficiency and outstanding graphics features to power a wide range of applications -- from consumer to pro -- wherever graphics matter the most.

Now what

When your competitors stumble, it's wise to press your advantage. AMD knows this, and it's making all the right moves to wrestle away market share from the once-mighty Intel. Investors, in turn, are growing more optimistic about AMD's growth prospects, and its stock price is rising in kind.

Moreover, if Lipacis is correct and AMD gains control of half the server market, shareholders could enjoy fortune-building gains in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.