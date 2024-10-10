Why AMD Stock Sank Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock lost ground Thursday following the company's Advancing AI conference. The semiconductor specialist's share price ended the day down 4%.

AMD's Advancing AI conference delivered new product reveals and promising sales indicators, and the pullback for the company's stock is likely a reflection of "buy the rumor, sell the news" dynamics. In other words, the bullish catalysts from new products and partnerships had likely already been priced in -- and investors took profits in conjunction with the company's conference.

AMD actually had good news for investors at its AI conference

At its Advancing AI conference today, AMD announced the launch of its Ryzen AI Pro 300 series mobile processors. The new central processing unit (CPU) has been designed to deliver up to three times better performance for AI applications and improved integration with Microsoft's Copilot+ system.

AMD also showcased its EPYC data center CPUs and its Instinct MI325x AI graphics-processing-unit (GPU) accelerator. The company stated that its EPYC 5th Gen 9965 is currently the best-performing CPU for data center servers and also noted that its top-of-the-line Instinct accelerator beats Nvidia's H200 HGX along some performance metrics.

AMD's data center strategy appears to be on track

In addition to product news and updates from AMD, Super Micro Computer announced the launch of news servers, GPU accelerators, and storage servers featuring the company's EPYC 9005 Series processors and Instinct MI325X GPUs. Super Micro Computer has emerged as a leading provider of high-performance servers for AI applications, and it's possible that new product wins with the company could wind up being a significant sales driver for AMD.

AMD is aiming to gain more market share in the data center processing market, and the company's Advancing AI conference today generally suggested that the chip specialist is on track with its strategic roadmap. While there weren't any shocking new announcements at the conference, the pullback for the stock shouldn't be taken as a deeper bearish indicator.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $20,855 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,423 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $392,297!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.