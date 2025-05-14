Why AMD Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), commonly referred to as AMD, charged sharply higher on Wednesday, gaining as much as 8.9%. As of 11:34 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 4.9%.

There were multiple positive catalysts that fueled the artificial intelligence (AI) specialist's rally, including beneficial regulatory changes, rising Wall Street sentiment, and plans for a robust share buyback.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Everything's coming up roses

The day began on a positive note, as the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it was rescinding the "AI Diffusion Rule." The policy framework, developed during the Biden administration, limited the sale of the most advanced AI chips to companies in foreign countries as a way to limit the development of AI by U.S. adversaries. The regulations were generally reviled by chipmakers, as they felt the rules were too restrictive.

Analysts were quick to see the positive side of these changes. Analysts at BofA raised their price target on AMD to $130 up from $120, while maintaining a buy rating on the stock. This represents potential upside of 17% compared to Tuesday's closing price. The easing of these regulations will benefit AMD by boosting sales, according to the analysts.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that AMD and Nvidia are partnering with Saudi Arabian company Humain to build a 500-megawatt data center in the country.

Finally, AMD announced a new $6 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing its total allowance to $10 billion. "Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow," said AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su.

The valuation is attractive

Despite the growing AI opportunity, AMD is priced at 29 times next year's sales, offering an attractive way to benefit from the AI revolution.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,951!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $796,353!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Danny Vena has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Bank of America, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.