Markets
AMD

Why AMD Stock Popped Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 6.2% on Wednesday, following an analyst upgrade.

So what

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari raised his rating on AMD's stock from neutral to "conviction buy" and boosted his price forecast from $84 to $96. Hari's new target price represents potential gains to investors of roughly 18%, compared to the stock's closing price of $81.35 on Wednesday.

A digital bull is climbing an upwardly sloping stock chart.

Goldman Sachs analysts see plenty of upside for Advanced Micro Devices' stock. Image source: Getty Images.

Hari highlighted AMD's market share gains in the massive personal computer and server markets, as well as the chipmaker's improving profit margins. He expects these trends to drive AMD's earnings growth above Wall Street's expectations. In turn, Hari says the stock's recent decline from its highs is offering investors a "compelling" investment opportunity.

Now what

AMD is benefiting from the struggles of its archenemy Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), which has suffered costly production delays for its next-generation chips. Hari acknowledged Intel's issues as part of the reason for his bullishness on AMD. He also reiterated his sell rating on Intel's shares and slashed his price forecast on the lumbering chip giant's stock from $46 to $38.

Intel's pain is likely to remain AMD's gain in the quarters ahead. And its stock appears poised to hit -- and perhaps, surpass -- Hari's new $96 target price in the coming year.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD INTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular