Why AMD Stock Is Plummeting Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock saw a day of big sell-offs Thursday. The semiconductor company's share price wound up down 8.4% in a day of trading that saw the S&P 500 fall 3.5% and the Nasdaq Composite fall 4.4%.

The stock market followed Wednesday's surge on tariff news with substantial sell-offs today as more information about import taxes on China came into focus. While President Donald Trump had stated that tariffs on the country would rise from 104% to 125% in a message posted yesterday, it turns out the new effective import tax rate on Chinese products is actually now at 145%.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

AMD stock falls on macroeconomic and geopolitical risks

AMD stock saw huge gains in yesterday's trading after Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries other than China, but it experienced valuation retracement today after the White House stated that the 125% tariff rate on Chinese goods cited by the president was actually in addition to an existing import tax of 20% on products from the country.

In addition to the trade war concerns, investors are also weighing the possibility that worsening relations between the two competing world powers could be the lead-up to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Like most leading semiconductor companies, AMD relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to produce its chip designs and could face serious disruptions if that were to occur.

What's next for AMD?

AMD announced today that its Advancing AI 2025 conference will take place on June 12. The event should give investors a deeper look into the company's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and product pipeline, including its next-generation Instinct graphics processing units (GPUs) and software platform. AMD hasn't been able to gain much ground against Nvidia in the AI processor space thus far, but it's possible the company will have some significant news at the upcoming event.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,884!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $700,739!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 820% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 158% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.