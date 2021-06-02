Markets
AMD

Why AMD Investors Should Be Excited

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

In today's video, I look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and share some of my bullish thoughts on its most recent presentation at Computex 2021.

Three reasons to own AMD after its Computex 2021 presentation

  1. In close collaboration with TSMC, AMD has innovated packaging technology, improving performance and consuming less energy. AMD showcased a prototype sharing performance gains during the presentation.
  2. AMD RDNA gaming architecture is entering the automotive and mobile markets. AMD components will power the new infotainment system in certain Tesla vehicles, and select Samsung mobile devices will feature AMD graphics intellectual property.
  3. AMD shared information on new products and various new graphics solutions. The AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 series launched on the same day as the Computex presentation, and the 5000G series desktop APUs are expected to launch later this year.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of June 1, 2021. The video was published on June 1, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021


Jose Najarro owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD TSM TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular