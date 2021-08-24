Markets
AMD

Why AMD and Nvidia Jumped on Monday

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Today's video looks at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent stock price movements and shares my thoughts from a bullish and bearish perspective. Here are some highlights from the video:

  1. Semiconductor stocks had a solid day on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, after Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) received approval from Chinese regulators to acquire Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).
  2. AMD and Nvidia investors could see the approval as a bullish sign since both companies are currently in an acquisition process and will need the green flag from Chinese regulators. It is important to note that each acquisition goes through an individual approach.
  3. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices are also in a steady uptrend in the past few days, at one point even breaking over $50,000. Both AMD and Nvidia have seen an increase in revenue due to cryptocurrency mining, and the increase in these assets could drive more sales for crypto mining products.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 23, 2021. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2021.


Jose Najarro owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Bitcoin, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Xilinx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

