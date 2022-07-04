Why AMC's $20-per-Month Ticket Plan Is an Unbeatable Deal

As much as my husband and I love movies, we've been slow to get back into germ-filled theaters since the pandemic. Several weeks ago, though, we decided to take our nephew to see a film for his birthday. The total for three seats, plus an online booking fee of $5, was $66. For a movie. A single movie.

Maybe I'm getting old or maybe I've lived in the Midwest for too long, but I was shocked by the price. I found myself wondering if they'd give us a discount if they knew how much popcorn we buy. Movie popcorn is delicious and almost worth how sick I feel after stuffing my face for two hours. In any case, there was no discount.

And it's those high movie prices that make AMC's $20 ticket plan so stinking attractive. If you can find easy ways to save money while still doing what you enjoy it's a win/win.

Three plans

AMC has three plans: The AMC Insider Club, AMC Stubs Premiere, and AMC A-List Club. Here, I'll break down each of them for you, beginning with the plan that runs just shy of $20 per month.

AMC A-List Club: $19.95 per month

Here's some of what that $19.95 gets you:

Tickets to up to three movies each week

Discounted Tuesday tickets

Online reservation fee waived

Free birthday reward

Free refills on large popcorn

Free size upgrade for both popcorn and fountain drinks

Ability to earn AMC reward points

No movie black-out dates

AMC Stubs Premiere: $15 per year

For an annual fee of $15, here's some of the sweet perks:

Discounts on Tuesday tickets

Online reservation fee waived

Free birthday reward

Free refills on large popcorn

Free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks

Ability to earn AMC reward points

AMC Insider Club: Free

Anyone can sign up for the Insider Club, but it still comes with some pretty nice benefits, including:

Discounts on Tuesday tickets (this one feels familiar)

Free refills on large popcorn

Reservation fee is waived four times each year

Free birthday reward (Spoiler alert: It's a large popcorn)

20 points for every $1 spent at AMC

AMC Points

AMC allows anyone who's part of the Insider Club, Stubs Premiere, or A-List Club to collect points for money spent. 5,000 accumulated points activate $5 in rewards. Here's how points can be used, based on the plan:

A-List Club and Stubs Premiere members can use rewards points to buy tickets and concessions purchased in-house, online, or at AMC Dreamscape virtual reality locations.

and members can use rewards points to buy tickets and concessions purchased in-house, online, or at AMC Dreamscape virtual reality locations. Insider Club members can use their rewards on concessions.

Tip: If you use your favorite rewards credit card to pay for your membership plan and concessions, then pay the card off in full every month, you'll earn both credit card rewards points and AMC rewards points.

The right deal for you?

Committing $20 each month to visiting the movie theater is a lot like joining a neighborhood gym. If you use it, it's more than worth the money. If you don't, it's okay to keep that money in your bank account.

It's all about what works for you. If you're a film buff who enjoys nothing more than sitting in a dark theater and losing yourself in other worlds for two hours, $20 a month is a small price to pay for the self care that comes with doing what you love.

