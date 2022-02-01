Why AMC Stock Was Soaring Today

What happened

It's probably safe to say that no one has seen a 13-month stock chart like that of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). The struggling theater operator became a leading meme stock and rocketed up more than 2,400% in early 2021. And even though it has been down more than 70% from that June 2021 peak, the stock has still returned 711% since the start of last year.

Today, the stock is actually reacting to real company news, popping almost 14% in early trading after AMC provided investors with a good preview of its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. As of 10:19 a.m. ET, AMC shares pared early gains but still remained 5.3% higher.

So what

AMC reported that its 2021 fourth quarter was the strongest in two years. Its adjusted profits were the highest since the fourth quarter of 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic impacts. The company said revenue soared year over year from just $163 million in 2020 to $1.17 billion, which is slightly ahead of estimates.

Now what

But some of the early investor excitement this morning may have been tempered by AMC's income forecast. While net losses are significantly lower than the year-ago period, a loss of between $115 million and $195 million is worse than many analysts expected. The consensus is for a loss of $119 million, according to MarketWatch.

AMC CEO Adam Aron noted in a statement that the company's results improved as 2021 progressed. He also noted "a record year-ending liquidity position of $1.8 billion." Many investors that bet on AMC as the meme stock craze evolved are likely underwater on their investment. But there is some good news today as the company signals that its underlying business is slowly starting to meaningfully improve.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.