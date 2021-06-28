Why AMC Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) climbed by 7.6% on Monday after the company announced solid weekend traffic figures for its movie theaters.

So what

AMC said more than 2 million people watched movies at its U.S. theaters between June 24 and June 27, with an additional 500,000 moviegoers visiting its international locations. AMC credited the strong results to interest in the latest installment of the popular Fast & Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga, which generated roughly $70 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

Movie fans are returning to theaters. Image source: Getty Images.

"The combination of widespread vaccination and the release once again of blockbuster movies is proving to be the magic formula for the return of moviegoing," CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. "We could not be more excited about this post-reopening record weekend, and the coming slate of what look to be more blockbuster movies being released this summer and beyond."

Now what

The traffic rebound comes at an urgent time for AMC. After being hit hard by coronavirus-related theater closures, the company was forced to raise cash via stock and debt offerings to survive. But if it is to remain viable over the long term, its theater operations must return to profitability. Investors hope that this past weekend's results are a sign that things are heading in that direction.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.