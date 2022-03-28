Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

What happened

Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for?

After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. The stock has now nearly doubled in just two weeks, and it has to be putting pressure on short-sellers, many of whom are likely moving to cover their positions.

So what

AMC remains a highly shorted stock, with more than 20% of its shares outstanding sold short. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag. The announcement that AMC was buying a stake in a gold and silver miner threw conventional wisdom out the window and sent its stock off to the races.

Peter Lynch had a word for when companies went astray and acquired businesses far outside their circle of competence: de-worsi-fication. Precious metals mining has nothing to do with operating a movie house, but Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) was similar to AMC in one way: It was a cash-strapped business unable to raise money despite having potential for growth.

That was where AMC found itself when hedge funds were betting against it, and small retail investors rallied around the stock and have helped keep shares afloat. Now there might be no containing them if a short squeeze is at hand.

Now what

This isn't over. CEO Adam Aron says based on the reception his deal for Hycroft received, he's going to look for more "transformational" deals on which to spend his $1.8 billion war chest.

That likely helped spark this morning's rally, but whether turning AMC Entertainment into a conglomerate operating in disparate industries ultimately benefits movie theater investors in the long term remains to be seen.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.