Why AMC Stock Bounced Back on Friday

What happened

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are bouncing back from their Thursday sell-off, rising 3.4% through 9:40 a.m. EDT today.

The reason: This morning, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the stock's credit from CCC+ to CCC-.

Image source: AMC Entertainment.

So what

That may sound like bad news. (Shouldn't "minus" be worse than "plus," after all?) But in fact, the move is a two-step upgrade from AMC's previous rating, and indicates that the credit rating agency is a bit more confident today than it was yesterday about AMC's ability to eventually repay its more than $11 billion debt load.

To do this, says the agency, AMC must apply the cash it has gained from stock sales to pay down some of its debt, refinance the rest at lower interest rates, and benefit from higher revenue as moviegoers return to its theaters.

If all of that happens, says the credit agency, AMC may have "a path to a sustainable capital future."

Now what

Three points need to be added to the above, however. First, obviously, this is a lot to ask of poor AMC. It was hobbled by a pandemic, and against all odds emerged from the recession without declaring bankruptcy -- but burdened with a boatload of debt.

Second, CCC- is not as bad a credit rating as CCC+, but it's still a junk bond rating. Don't make more of this news than it is.

Third and finally: The stock sales that S&P says AMC is depending upon to even start repaying its debt have inflated the company's share count by a factor of five, compared to the end of 2019. Even if the company succeeds in paying down its debt, it's that much less profit each individual shareholder can expect to earn from AMC.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.