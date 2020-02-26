Why AMC Networks Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of TV-content producer AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) traded 13.3% lower at 2:20 p.m., EST. The company reported fourth-quarter results this morning, missing Wall Street's earnings estimates despite a strong showing on the top line.

So what

The producer of hit shows like The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul reported fourth-quarter sales of $785 million, 1.2% above the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell 12%, to $1.69 per share. Your average analyst had been looking for earnings near $1.78 per share on revenues in the neighborhood of $776 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The bottom-line miss was the result of higher operating costs, as AMC Networks expanded its international streaming-services platform, which also explained the impressive top-line results. Investors were quick to hit the sell button, ignoring the fact that AMC Networks is sacrificing some bottom-line profits in order to boost its long-term revenue growth in the skyrocketing market for video-streaming services.

The stock now trades at a dirt cheap 3.1 times trailing earnings, or 4.2 times free cash flows. I think that's a fantastic price for a strongly profitable company with clear growth prospects as the streaming market evolves before our eyes.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Networks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AMC Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.