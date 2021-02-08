Why AMC Entertainment Stock Was Down 12% Today

What happened

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued the wild ride Monday that started with Reddit's WallStreetBets investors last month. Shares of AMC dropped after a major shareholder converted share classes allowing it to cash out. Shares were down 12% as of 11:55 a.m. EST.

So what

AMC revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that on Feb. 1, Wanda America Entertainment, a unit of China's Wanda Group, converted its AMC Class B shares into Class A shares, "in order to permit sales of its common stock."

The Feb. 5 filing did not reveal the number of shares that were converted. Wanda Group is a parent organization of AMC Theatres and shareholder of AMC Entertainment. It also did not report that the organization had sold any shares.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Investor reaction today seems to indicate a view that if a major shareholder may be cashing out, other investors should, too. Even after a more than 70% drop off recent highs related to the Reddit frenzy, AMC shares are still up over 180% from where they began 2021.

AMC data by YCharts

The company itself has raised much needed capital during the stock price rise. AMC announced a new equity offering raising $305 million on Jan. 27. After a year of pandemic-induced theater closures and movie release delays, AMC needed to strengthen its balance sheet. The money raised should allow the company to avoid bankruptcy, its CEO said in a statement on Jan. 25. But the dilution comes at a cost for existing shareholders, and some continue to take advantage of the recent rise in the stock.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.