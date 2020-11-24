Why AMC Entertainment Stock Rallied 23% in the First Hour Today

What happened

Shares of movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) have been on a tear, rising another 23% in early trading on Nov. 24. Since the start of November, the stock has roughly doubled, including today's gain. This is all about investor sentiment, since not much has changed at the company.

So what

In 2020 the big story for AMC and its movie theater peers is obviously the coronavirus. Efforts to contain the spreading pandemic have involved shutting down movie houses and, even now that locations are reopening, occupancy is limited and cleaning costs have risen. This is terrible news for AMC, which reported an attendance decline of more than 90% in the third quarter. Worse, movie makers remain reluctant to release new flicks while moviegoers are wary of venturing out of their homes.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, in each of the last three weeks there has been positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front. The latest update was on Nov. 23 from AstraZeneca. Investors are starting to believe that the coronavirus can be defeated and that the world will get back to normal at some point in the not too distant future. That's lifted consumer discretionary stocks like AMC. Easing political tensions in the United States are likely helping as well. The only problem is that a vaccine has yet to get final approval and even when one does it needs to be widely distributed before economic activity is likely to return to more normal levels. In the meantime, AMC is going to keep struggling to attract customers. And the current uptick in COVID-19 cases won't help that any.

Now what

It wasn't too long ago that AMC warned it could run out of cash by the end of 2020 or in early 2021. It is working to resolve that issue, but it is highly uncertain whether or not a vaccine will arrive in time to make that process materially easier. In other words, AMC remains a high-risk turnaround stock that most investors would probably be best off avoiding. Indeed, investor enthusiasm, which is often transitory, might be getting a little too far ahead of reality.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.